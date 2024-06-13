Clear Street Markets LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 49,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 40,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.28. 8,975,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,428,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.66. The company has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

