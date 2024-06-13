Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires 32,298 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 787.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,298 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,290,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407,289 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 758,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,129,000 after buying an additional 82,039 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 12,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,685,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,789. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 131.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

