Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires 2,864 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2,291.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,989 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $1,048,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $25,882,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $2,174,000. Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $6.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.39. 9,486,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,886,802. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.73. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $217.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.