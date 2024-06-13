Clear Street LLC Sells 23,732 Shares of Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC)

Clear Street LLC decreased its holdings in Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,732 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Digital Health Acquisition worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Digital Health Acquisition Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:DHAC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.74. 22,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,578. Digital Health Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $33.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49.
About Digital Health Acquisition
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Digital Health Acquisition
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.