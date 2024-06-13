Clear Street LLC Sells 23,732 Shares of Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC)

Clear Street LLC decreased its holdings in Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,732 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Digital Health Acquisition worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Digital Health Acquisition Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:DHAC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.74. 22,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,578. Digital Health Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $33.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49.

About Digital Health Acquisition

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

