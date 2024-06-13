Clear Street LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL)

Clear Street LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,081 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC owned 0.21% of Canna-Global Acquisition worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Canna-Global Acquisition by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 26,002 shares during the last quarter. Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. BCK Capital Management LP grew its stake in Canna-Global Acquisition by 247.8% during the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 83,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 59,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,690,000. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canna-Global Acquisition Stock Performance

Canna-Global Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.38 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

Canna-Global Acquisition Profile

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search of target business in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

