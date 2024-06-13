Clear Street LLC Increases Position in AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMVU)

Clear Street LLC raised its position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMVU – Free Report) by 769.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,120 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in AlphaVest Acquisition were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000.

AlphaVest Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ATMVU stock remained flat at $11.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.93. AlphaVest Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $11.78.

About AlphaVest Acquisition

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

