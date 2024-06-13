Clear Street LLC Has $108,000 Stock Position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYAU)

Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYAU – Free Report) by 563.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PPYAU remained flat at $11.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $12.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Company Profile

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

