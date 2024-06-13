Clear Street LLC Buys 53,177 Shares of RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC)

Clear Street LLC grew its position in RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Free Report) by 3,203.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,177 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in RF Acquisition were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RF Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RF Acquisition by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 45,404 shares during the last quarter. Kim LLC grew its stake in shares of RF Acquisition by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 153,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 33,326 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RF Acquisition by 200.0% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in RF Acquisition by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 350,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. 36.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RF Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.01. 3,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,257. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.84. RF Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

RF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

