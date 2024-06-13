Clear Street LLC Boosts Stake in Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI)

Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI – Free Report) by 17,155.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,969 shares during the quarter. Armada Acquisition Corp. I accounts for 0.0% of Clear Street LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Clear Street LLC owned 1.37% of Armada Acquisition Corp. I worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in Armada Acquisition Corp. I by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 91,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 59,090 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

AACI remained flat at $11.41 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,644. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09. Armada Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $12.53.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Armada Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

