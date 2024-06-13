Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Citizens has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens Price Performance

Shares of CIZN stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $7.85. 1,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,918. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of -0.01. Citizens has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citizens ( NASDAQ:CIZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 5.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on Citizens

Citizens Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.