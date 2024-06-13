Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $35.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $37.30.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,709,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,333 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,594,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,732,000 after buying an additional 621,715 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,824 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,504,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,562,000 after buying an additional 95,292 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,532,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,268,000 after purchasing an additional 332,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Free Report

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.