Citigroup Initiates Coverage on GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV)

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.45.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV opened at $177.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.14. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $182.78.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $165,000.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

