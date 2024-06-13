Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,599,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $2,109,120,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,512 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 42.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,709,000 after buying an additional 1,930,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,751,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,819 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,116,324. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.76. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $113.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.66.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.