CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 77.7% from the May 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CHS Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHSCN traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.21. 27,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,110. CHS has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.