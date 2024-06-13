Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CJEWY remained flat at $12.68 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 180. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11.
About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
