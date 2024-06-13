Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJEWY remained flat at $12.68 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 180. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Cambodia, Canada, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

