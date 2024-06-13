ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

ChoiceOne Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a payout ratio of 35.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ChoiceOne Financial Services to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of COFS stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.66. The company had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,750. The company has a market capitalization of $194.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $32.14.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services ( NASDAQ:COFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that ChoiceOne Financial Services will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

