ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.86

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.858 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IMOS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.05. 1,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,908. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average of $28.02. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $32.19.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.
