Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Sells 434 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $238.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,514,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,423. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $241.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.74. The company has a market cap of $118.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.98%.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,737 shares of company stock worth $6,998,205. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

