Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,599 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of Toro worth $6,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Toro by 21.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Toro by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,097,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the third quarter worth about $551,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the third quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Toro by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of TTC traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.83. 1,523,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.67. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $77.15 and a fifty-two week high of $106.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.68.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,958.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

