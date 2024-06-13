Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Buys 29,537 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,537 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises 1.0% of Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $34,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock traded up $8.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $327.17. 1,682,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,948. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $188.35 and a 12 month high of $345.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.97.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

