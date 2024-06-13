Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Buys 12,491 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,491 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. owned about 0.33% of Skyline Champion worth $14,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth $34,476,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,859,000 after purchasing an additional 178,099 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth $11,383,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 736,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,691,000 after purchasing an additional 136,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 703,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,217,000 after purchasing an additional 101,265 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKY traded up $4.95 on Wednesday, hitting $71.28. The company had a trading volume of 665,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,912. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $86.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Skyline Champion had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $536.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $704,145.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,011.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

