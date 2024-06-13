Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 299.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in CDW by 820.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 39,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in CDW by 256.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after purchasing an additional 87,197 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in CDW by 4.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in CDW by 7.9% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.30. 716,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,235. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.58. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $170.96 and a 1 year high of $263.37.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

