Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Acquires 758 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $5,527,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $45,326,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 114,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,474,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,540,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $168.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.29.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

