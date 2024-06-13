Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Trading Down 0.6%

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $72.87 and last traded at $73.11. Approximately 458,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,370,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.56.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $130.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.82.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,771,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,476 shares of company stock valued at $48,718,705 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

