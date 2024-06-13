CF Industries Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 7,064 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 38% compared to the average daily volume of 5,132 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CF Industries Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CF traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,939. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.77. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.97 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

