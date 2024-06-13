CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS) Short Interest Up 75.0% in May

CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of CF Acquisition Corp. VII

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the fourth quarter worth $7,405,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 895,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after buying an additional 528,547 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 800,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after buying an additional 435,066 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 553,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 76,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the fourth quarter valued at $786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VII alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CFFS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,513. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $11.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VII

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.