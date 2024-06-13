Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,700 shares, a growth of 402.6% from the May 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Centogene Price Performance
Shares of Centogene stock remained flat at $0.38 on Thursday. 13,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,654. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81. Centogene has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.98.
Centogene Company Profile
