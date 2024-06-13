Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) is GeoSphere Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

GeoSphere Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Cenovus Energy accounts for 2.9% of GeoSphere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $18.40. 13,087,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,986,206. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $21.90.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.98 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.