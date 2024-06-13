Cenovus Energy Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

TSE:CVE traded down C$0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$25.72. 365,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,055,524. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.81. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$19.82 and a 12 month high of C$29.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.15. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of C$13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.71 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.7840467 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.00 per share, with a total value of C$208,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.00 per share, with a total value of C$208,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 25,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.99, for a total value of C$649,657.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,065 shares of company stock valued at $8,487,077. Company insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James set a C$33.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$29.50 to C$31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.50.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

