Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Cut to $144.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $147.00 to $144.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Celanese from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.41.

Shares of CE stock opened at $145.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. Celanese has a 52-week low of $105.15 and a 52-week high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

