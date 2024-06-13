Ceapro (CVE:CZO) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Ceapro Inc. (CVE:CZO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 11.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 5,849 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 50,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Ceapro Stock Down 11.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 18.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The stock has a market cap of C$17.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Ceapro (CVE:CZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Ceapro had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 48.89%. The business had revenue of C$1.65 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Ceapro Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ceapro

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. The company is involved in the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production, development, and commercialization of active ingredients, such as oat beta glucan and avenanthramides, which are derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

