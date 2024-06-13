CCL Industries Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.03 Per Share (TSE:CCL)

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for CCL Industries in a report issued on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will earn $4.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.02. Raymond James also issued estimates for CCL Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.75 billion.

Separately, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of CCL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

CCL Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

