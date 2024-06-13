Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.00.

Several analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

CBOE stock opened at $169.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.25. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,728,000 after acquiring an additional 289,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,266,000 after buying an additional 342,505 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $226,557,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,223,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,079,000 after buying an additional 68,760 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,133,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,127,000 after buying an additional 78,675 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

