Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $173.59

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $173.59 and last traded at $171.58, with a volume of 636599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 87.17 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

