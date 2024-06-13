Caz Investments LP Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Caz Investments LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Caz Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.78. 43,601,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,373,230. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.33.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.