Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Casey’s General Stores has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years. Casey’s General Stores has a payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to earn $14.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.7 %

CASY stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $378.50. 154,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,402. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $216.95 and a fifty-two week high of $389.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.57.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.11.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

