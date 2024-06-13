Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $6,308,400.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $6,308,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,597,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,961,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $110.95 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $129.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 3.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.44.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Carvana by 171.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 13,185 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth about $1,783,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $636,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

