Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Shares of Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 31000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Cartier Resources Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.49 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$22.87 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 2.11.

Cartier Resources Company Profile

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

