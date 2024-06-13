Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) CFO Sells $96,195.42 in Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) CFO Lance Kian Granmayeh sold 3,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $96,195.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,162.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carriage Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CSV traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.15. 166,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,121. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $441.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.16. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $103.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carriage Services

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Carriage Services by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Carriage Services by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendel Money Management grew its position in Carriage Services by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 70,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Carriage Services by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSV. StockNews.com cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

