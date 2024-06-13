Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Trading Down 0.7%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.23 and last traded at $16.42. 3,431,104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 30,526,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCL. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5,317.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 110,187 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 72.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 246,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 103,501 shares during the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $31,917,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

