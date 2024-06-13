CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,800 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the May 15th total of 906,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CareCloud Stock Performance

Shares of CareCloud stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,413. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.36. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $25.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.55 million. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 42.92% and a negative return on equity of 73.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CareCloud will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CCLD. Maxim Group upgraded shares of CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of CareCloud from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCLD

CareCloud Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.