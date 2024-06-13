Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Trims Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lowered its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 714,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 222,858 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro QQQ accounts for about 7.5% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 0.19% of ProShares UltraPro QQQ worth $36,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $2,225,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 8.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Rollins Financial grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 218,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 120,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth $1,039,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.96. 61,889,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,150,664. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.26. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $73.02.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Announces Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

