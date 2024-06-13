Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Sells 16,022 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 90.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,022 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 552,804 shares of company stock worth $462,119,714 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $787.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $868.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,591,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,592. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $434.34 and a 52-week high of $882.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $781.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $714.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $825.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.