Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Sells 112,140 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 93.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112,140 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.7% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.3 %

QQQ traded up $6.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $474.15. The company had a trading volume of 33,673,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,097,477. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $476.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $443.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.96.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

