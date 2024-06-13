Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 0.19% of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $3,268,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $1,560,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $38.17. 1,677,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,321. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.90. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20.

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

