Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Makes New Investment in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 180,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 0.07% of Cipher Mining as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIFR. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,901,000. Shariaportfolio Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $2,460,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,968,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after buying an additional 564,956 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 358,897 shares during the period. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $1,310,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cipher Mining news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 296,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $1,182,464.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,223,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,711,409.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 2,154,996 shares of company stock worth $8,708,673 in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cipher Mining Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIFR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.57. 15,617,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,180,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a current ratio of 8.08. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 76.18 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66. Cipher Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $48.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.05 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cipher Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CIFR

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.