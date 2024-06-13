Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Cuts Position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. trimmed its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,877 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 318.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 229,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 174,314 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $12,115,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $21,670,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $2,458,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 182,836,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,521,109. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $23.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

