Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Boosts Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Alcoa makes up 1.5% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Alcoa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Alcoa by 1,678.6% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 175,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 166,009 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth $865,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 207,866.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Alcoa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE AA traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,299,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,093,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.46.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.64%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AA shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.04.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

