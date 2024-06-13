Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BTDR opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $913.68 million, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $119.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.12 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 11.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 868,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 565,362 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,216,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 115,882 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,350,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

