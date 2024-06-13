Cannell Capital LLC Purchases 280,744 Shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,192,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,744 shares during the quarter. Emerald makes up 1.5% of Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 1.90% of Emerald worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Emerald by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in Emerald in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerald by 362.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 66,475 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerald by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 130,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 64,892 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Emerald in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. 14.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Emerald from $8.40 to $8.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of EEX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.22. 243,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,115. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

